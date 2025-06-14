Yandex metrika counter

President of Türkiye makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On June 14, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, they expressed concern over the rising tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel. The heads of state emphasized the importance of resolving the issues through negotiations and highlighted the need for a prompt de-escalation of the situation.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye also exchanged views on matters related to the agenda of the brotherly relations and strategic alliance between the two countries.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed issues related to future contacts.


News.Az 

