President of Ukraine ends visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has today completed his official visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with state flags of both countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Elena Zelenskaya were seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az