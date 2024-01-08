Yandex metrika counter

President of United Arab Emirates pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, News.az reports.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The President of the United Arab Emirates then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the city.



