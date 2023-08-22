President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva were met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.





News.Az