President: Relations between Azerbaijan and Arab nations are developing successfully and comprehensively

The Great Leader had placed a great emphasis on developing relations with the Arab countries, and this policy is continued today, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi, News.Az reports.

The head of state underlined that both peoples are bound by shared history, said that relations with the Arab nations are developing successfully and comprehensively, adding his invitation to the Arab League Summit last year is an indicator of well-developed relations.

The Azerbaijani leader hailed Arab countries’ solidarity shown to Azerbaijan during both the years of occupation, the 2nd Karabakh war and after the country’s victory, and highlighted the importance of multiple resolutions concerning Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

News.Az