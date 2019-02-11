President Rouhani: Iran cinema turns into deeply-rooted tree

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forty years past the Islamic Revolution, thanks to the efforts of Iranian film makers, the country’s cinema have turned into a deeply-rooted tree enjoying inter

The seventh art is a clear language for transferring human concepts and one of the main tools of cultural growth, the president said in his message, according to IRNA.

He, however, noted that making use of valuable cinema works requires clever recognition, deep insight and wise encounter with this universal phenomenon.

The International Fajr Film Festival is not only the country’s most important cinema event but also can be a unique chance for transferring the message of maturity and growth of Iran to the world, the message said.

News.Az

News.Az