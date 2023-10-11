President: Since the end of Second Karabakh War, we have 315 dead and badly maimed military personnel and civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

“From 2020 to the beginning of 2023, when Azerbaijan did not control the border in the Lachin district, huge amounts of ammunition were brought in, amounting to millions, which was revealed quite recently. Mines were brought in and our territory was additionally mined. All this led to the fact that Azerbaijanis continued to die on their own land,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries, News.az reports.

The head of state noted: “Since the end of the Second Karabakh War, we have 315 dead and badly maimed military personnel and civilians. Unfortunately, the number is growing every week.”

News.Az