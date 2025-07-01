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Memory
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April 26, 2026 brings together a rare combination of history, politics, and global momentum, creating a news landscape where past tragedies, present-day elections, and future-oriented agendas intersect.25 Apr 2026-18:59
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SK Hynix announced plans to invest approximately $12.85 billion in a new semiconductor facility in South Korea, aiming to meet rapidly growing global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips.22 Apr 2026-09:15
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Smoking and drug use are often discussed in terms of lung health or addiction, but a new study shows that these habits may also change the brain itself.08 Apr 2026-15:04
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Samsung Electronics announced plans to invest over 110 trillion won ($73.24 billion) in 2026 for research, development, and facilities as it aims to lead the global semiconductor industry in artificial intelligence.19 Mar 2026-12:30
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Micron Technology saw its stock triple in 2025 and rise nearly 62% so far in 2026, driven by strong demand for memory-intensive artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia, which has led to supply shortages.18 Mar 2026-16:42
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Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported an adjusted gross margin for the quarter that fell short of market expectations on Wednesday, as the networking equipment maker continues to feel the impact of rising global memory prices.12 Feb 2026-15:45
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Shares of South Korea's SK Hynix climbed to a record high after local media reported that the company is the sole supplier of advanced memory chips for a new artificial intelligence processor developed by Microsoft.27 Jan 2026-14:19
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U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology is set to announce a new investment to expand memory chip manufacturing capacity in Singapore, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the company moves to boost production amid a severe global memory shortage.27 Jan 2026-10:47
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