President: There will be even more tourists, we must be ready

"We’re satisfied with this year’s development of tourism this year. The number of tourists has grown by 25%. The reasons for this are well known. Azerbaijan is

The due statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev while speaking at today’s meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reported.

"International competitions and events held in Azerbaijan increase the interest in our country. In particular, I want to note the Formula One race. The audience of this competition on a global scale is 500 million people, who saw the beauty of Baku. After participating in these competitions, athletes, members of delegations, guests share their impressions with their friends. Therefore, the flow of tourists will be even greater, we must be ready. There is a need to build large hotels in Baku and in districts. I would recommend that investments be made in this sphere because it is a profitable sphere," the president emphasized.

