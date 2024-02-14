President: We have to raise a young generation that will always be as faithful to national traditions as we are

“We have to raise a young generation that will always be as faithful to national traditions and moral values as we are. Their minds should be pure. Let no one succeed in trying to poison their brains,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony.

“Of course, family education comes first in this. Fortunately, the Azerbaijani family is a healthy family, a family resting on traditions and national values. Family education is the primary education for every young person and child,” the President pointed out.

News.Az