Presidential aide hails increasing number of TV and radio channels in Azerbaijan as 'positive trend'

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, congratulated Azerbaijan Television and Radio workers on the occasion of their professional day.

“On November 6, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Television and Radio. I convey my sincere congratulations to the Television and Radio workers on the occasion of their professional holiday,” the presidential aide said on X, News.Az reports.Hajiyev noted that it was on November 6, 1926, that radio broadcasting began in Azerbaijan, and that the Baku Television Studio made its first broadcast on February 14, 1956.“In recent times, the increase in the number of radio channels and the launch of new television channels are positive trends,” he added.

News.Az