Presidential aide praises professionalism of Azerbaijani media workers

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs, on Tuesday published a heartfelt message on the social media platform X, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press.

In his message, Hajiyev extended his warm congratulations to media professionals across the country on National Press Day, emphasizing the critical role journalists play in Azerbaijan's public and political life, News.Az reports.

“Dear media representatives, dear friends!!! I warmly greet each of you and sincerely congratulate you on National Press Day, celebrated on July 22. This significant day holds great importance not only for media professionals but also for our entire society.”

Hajiyev went on to describe journalism as a demanding but noble profession, praising the commitment and professionalism of Azerbaijani media workers.

“Journalism is an honourable profession that demands a high sense of responsibility. You carry out this challenging yet vital mission with professionalism, working selflessly to keep the public objectively informed, to educate, and to promote national values.”

He also highlighted the support and trust demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev toward the national media sector.

“The high praise and important remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev about our media are a vivid example of the great trust and attention given to the journalistic profession.”

Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s global media presence, Hajiyev underscored the strategic importance of national media as part of the country's international influence.

“Azerbaijani media, having transcended national borders and entered the international arena, present regional perspectives with a global outlook, are read and quoted in various corners of the world. They have also become an effective instrument of 'soft power', in line with the new, global foreign policy of our country.”

He noted that the state’s recent initiatives to recognise and reward journalists reflect the importance placed on media development in Azerbaijan.

“The Presidential Decree on the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the national press and the awarding of numerous professional journalists with state honours underscore the importance attached to the development of media in our country. This also serves as a great source of encouragement for all working in this field.”

Hajiyev concluded his message with renewed congratulations and a call for continued dedication to national goals.

“Once again, I sincerely congratulate each of you on this remarkable milestone and wish you success in achieving the goals outlined by the President for our media — in strengthening statehood and defending national interests.”

