Presidential aide: Since it's a crime to recruit mercenaries under Azerbaijan laws (Criminal Code), any accusations against Azerbaijan are groundless

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan joined the 1989 Convention Against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries in 1997. Since it's a crime to recruit mercenaries under Azerbaijan laws (Criminal Code), any accusations against Azerbaijan are groundless," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

