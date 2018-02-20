Presidential pension for Azerbaijan’s national heroes increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on strengthening social protection of national heroes and making an amendment to the presidential decree, dated 14 July 2005, on establishment of presidential pension to persons awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the monthly amount of pension for Azerbaijan’s national heroes will be increased to 1,500 manats from March 1, 2018.

APA reports that the amount of the presidential pension for national heroes was 1,300 manats.

