Presidents of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria take part in signing ceremony of MoU

The ceremony of signing of Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was signed in Sofia (Bulgaria) on April 25, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev attended the signing ceremony.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Rossen Hristov, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu and Minister of Economy of Slovakia Karel Hirman.

A video address by EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson was screened at the signing ceremony.

The ceremony was addressed by Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Rossen Hristov, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Minister of Economy of Slovakia Karel Hirman.

Then, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made their speeches.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out directions of cooperation between SOCAR and four distribution system operators for the supply of additional gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. The additional gas will be supplied through the upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia called the “Solidarity ring”.

