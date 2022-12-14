Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan hold expanded meeting in city of Turkmenbashi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov have held an expanded meeting in the city of Turkmenbashi.

The President of Azerbaijan addressed the meeting.

News.Az