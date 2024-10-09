Pressurizing Azerbaijan ahead of COP29 stands futile - Zakharova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pressurizing Azerbaijan ahead of COP29 stands futile, Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing in Moscow today, News.Az reports.

She noted that Washington is increasing pressure on the presiding state of the COP.“We saw this in 2022 before the conference of parties in Sharm El-Sheikh. The same happened last year in Dubai. Now, under a fabricated pretext, we see mounting pressure on the presiding state of the conference of parties - Azerbaijan. The country has faced pressure numerous times on various issues. The point is not only about the principled stance against pressuring sovereign states but also about the fact that this topic requires genuine specialist involvement rather than just another political club that the US can wield to push through a favorable decision,” the official also said.Zakharova emphasized that such narratives are used to artificially create hype around the popular climate topic, but in reality the US and other Western countries are effectively obstructing the agreement on a new collective quantitative target for climate financing, as well as the achievement of consensus on the creation of an international carbon market.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in September 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

