Preston North End sign Jamal Lewis on short-term deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preston North End have signed Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis on a short-term contract until the end of December.

The 27-year-old left Newcastle United earlier this year after making 36 appearances between 2020 and 2025. He has also played for Norwich City — where he made 100 appearances — and had loan spells at Watford and Brazilian club São Paulo, where he last featured in November 2024, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said injuries forced the club to strengthen their squad, praising Lewis’ top-level experience and international pedigree.

“He’s earned promotion from this division and has been playing international football since 2018. He’s hungry and ready to give everything,” Heckingbottom said.

Lewis could make his debut this weekend against Southampton in the Championship. The defender says he believes Preston’s style suits him and is eager to make an immediate impact.

News.Az