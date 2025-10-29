Etihad flight makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Etihad Airways flight EY47, en route from Abu Dhabi to Dublin, made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport on the evening of October 28.

The aircraft, originally scheduled to land at Dublin Airport, touched down at Shannon at approximately 7:29 PM GMT after an unplanned mid-flight diversion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), the flight was rerouted due to unforeseen circumstances. While the exact reason for the diversion has not been disclosed, such decisions are typically made to prioritize passenger and crew safety.

The diversion occurred as the flight neared Dublin, resulting in significant disruption to passengers’ travel plans. Etihad Airways acted quickly to ensure a safe landing, though the 189 passengers aboard faced delays and the need to adjust onward travel arrangements.

Shannon Airport, located roughly 120 kilometers from Dublin, served as the nearest suitable airport. Passengers may need to rebook flights or arrange transportation to reach Dublin. Airline crews are trained to handle such situations professionally, ensuring the safety and well-being of all on board.

