Process of "Big Return" to cover Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Shusha soon - state committee

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev met with former IDPs from Khojaly district who lost both parents and residents of Malibeyli village of Shusha district, News.az reports citing the Committee.

Large-scale reconstruction and construction work is being carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation by order of President Ilham Aliyev, and the return of IDPs is going full scale.

It was brought to attention that implementation of measures envisaged by the I State Program "Big Return" will allow reviving Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, ensure sustainable settlement and employment of population in these territories, and it was noted that safe and dignified return of residents of Khojaly and Shusha to their native lands will start soon.

The Head of State keeps under personal control the progress of reconstruction and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, creation of favorable living conditions for the returning population. As of today, more than 4,500 former IDPs have returned to their native lands, and soon the process of "Great Return" will cover Khojaly and Shusha.

Residents of Khojaly and Shusha thanked the Head of State and Azerbaijani Armed Forces for full restoration of state sovereignty of Azerbaijan, honored the memory of Martyrs.

The Chairman of the State Committee also listened to the appeals of citizens who had pre-registered for the reception, answered their questions. Citizens' appeals mainly concerned improvement of living conditions, public utilities, employment, return to Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation and other issues.

The citizens were informed that their appeals and issues raised by them would be considered and solved in accordance with the legislation.

News.Az