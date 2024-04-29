Prof. Stefan Talmon representing Azerbaijan challenges Armenia’s claims of impunity at Int’l Court of Justice - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a gripping moment at the UN International Court of Justice, Professor of Public Law Stefan Talmon, representing Azerbaijan, challenged Armenia's assertions of immunity from claims arising from past actions.

Talmon's remarks, captured in a video excerpt, underscored the gravity of Armenia's actions and their implications for international law, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

"Armenia claims that it had a reasonable expectation that no claims would be made from Azerbaijan. But how can a state forcibly seize a fifth of another state's territory, kill some 23,000 citizens of that state, cause some 3,900 of its citizens to go missing, ethnically cleanse its entire territory, drive 1 million people from their homes, dispossess them of their property, destroy their cultural heritage, loot their natural resources, and then stand up and declare with a nonchalant air that it has reasonable grounds to expect immunity from accountability?

It can't expect it! But this is exactly what Armenia has been doing for the last few days," said professor Talmon.

The public hearings on the case "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" based on preliminary objections raised by Armenia have been completed at the International Court of Justice.

The Court started the verification of the evidence.

At the hearings, which started on April 22, the Armenian delegation was headed by representative on International Legal Matters Yeghishe Kirakosyan, while the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

