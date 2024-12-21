Proposal to duel with West response to claims of Oreshnik missile vulnerability — Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"It was an answer to a question. The question was that experts in the West claim that this weapon system has vulnerabilities," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a TASS question.On December 19, during the combined Direct Line question-and-answer session and year-end press conference, the head of state offered Western experts who doubt the Russian Oreshnik missile a so-called duel: choose a target in Kiev, concentrate air defenses there and try to intercept the strike.Peskov noted that Putin thus meant that the Oreshnik missile is a generation ahead of all existing weapons, while not being a nuclear weapon itself. "This is really an absolute revolution in weapons technology. This is exactly what the president was talking about," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

News.Az