Prosecutor General's office demands arrest of Armen Gevorgyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prosecutor General's office submitted a cassation appeal in connection with the refusal of the Court of Appeal to re-examine the decision of the First Instance Court and to arrest the former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, news.am reports.

On December 12, 2018, several criminal charges were filed against Gevorgyan; they are: taking a very large bribe by an official, committing very large-scale money laundering, and aiding in breaching Armenia’s constitutional order.

News.Az

News.Az