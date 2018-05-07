Prosecutor General's Office: Extradition of person inflicted injures to Supreme Rada MP to be considered

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 4, 2018, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine appealed to the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to extradite the citizen of Ukraine, Magomed Saitov, who had been declared internationally wanted by the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the injuries inflicted to Supreme Rada MP of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem, APA reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, M.Saitov left Ukraine for Baku on April 30, 2018 via Kiev-Baku flight, and on May 2, the Kiev City Shevchenko District Court ordered to detain him.

M.Saitov was identified by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Baku and submitted to the prosecutor's office. As far as the extradition documents have not been received, a restraint measure not to go elsewhere about him has been ruled out.

After submission of the relevant documents to the Azerbaijani side, the issue of the transfer of a person to Ukraine will be considered in accordance with the international treaties and national legislation.

