S. Korean prosecutors raid ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol’s home

South Korean prosecutors raided the home of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on Thursday as part of an investigation into favoritism allegations surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office and residence.

A special counsel team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki searched seven locations, including Yoon's home in southern Seoul, as well as the office of Kim’s former company Covana Contents and an interior design company, 21 Gram, involved in the renovation of the presidential office and residence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The firms are accused of receiving preferential treatment during the relocation.

The probe centers on claims that 21 Gram, which lacked proper licensing, was chosen to handle renovation work after sponsoring exhibitions organized by Covana Contents.

The state audit agency said in 2024 that 21 Gram had begun construction work on the presidential residence even before signing a contract and violated construction laws by subcontracting the project to 15 unlicensed firms.

Both Yoon and Kim are under arrest facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively.

