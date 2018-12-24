Yandex metrika counter

Protest staged outside Armenia attorney general’s office

A group of demonstrators on Monday staged a protest outside the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, according to news.am.

The demonstrators demand that MP and retired General Manvel Grigoryan immediately be remanded in custody again.

“Such a person, to whom the NSS [the National Security Service] has filed charges—based on several material evidences—on embezzlement and several other counts, cannot be in freedom,” said one demonstrator. “There is a risk that this person could provoke, instigate some incidents in Etchmiadzin [Vagharshapat city where he lives.”

Late evening on December 21, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction released Manvel Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25mn (approx. US$51,600) bail.

Grigoryan was arrested on June 19. He is charged with unlawfully keeping weapons and ammunition, and committing large-scale embezzlement.

