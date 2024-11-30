Yandex metrika counter

Protestants in Tbilisi set fire in Georgian parliament’s building

TASS

Participants in the protest rally in Tbilisi set a fire in the building of the Georgian parliament, News.az reports citing TASS.

Protesters were throwing firecrackers and launched fireworks directed to the parliament building for several hours. A firecracker eventually flew in through a window and the fire started there.

