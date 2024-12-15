Protesters are assembling on Rustaveli Avenue for a demonstration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the 18th day of protests on Rustaveli Avenue, citizens are gathering. Recently, representatives from the arts sector, restorers, art historians, and IT professionals moved toward the Parliament area with a march, News.Az reports citing Interpress News.

The protesters already gathered on Rustaveli Avenue welcomed the marchers with applause and ovations.Representatives from the arts, restorers, and art historians gathered near Marjanishvili Square. During the march, they were joined by IT professionals from the left bank of the river. The demonstrators also expressed their views near the Ministry of Culture and later moved toward the Orbeliani Palace, where President Salome Zurabishvili expressed her support for the protesters. During the march, residents from nearby buildings and drivers from cars cheered them on with signals.At this time, several marches are taking place in Tbilisi, which will eventually merge on Rustaveli Avenue. Currently, displaced persons and election observers are holding protests.

