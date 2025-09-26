PSG captain Marquinhos sidelined with thigh injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Friday that club captain Marquinhos has suffered a thigh injury, adding to the team’s growing list of high-profile absentees.

The 31-year-old Brazilian defender "will undergo treatment on a left thigh injury over the next few weeks", PSG announced, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The latest injury blow for Luis Enrique's side comes in the wake of injuries to stars Joao Neves and Desire Doue, as well as recent Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

PSG did not specify when Marquinhos picked up the injury, with the centre-half playing the full 90 minutes of his side's last outing -- a 1-0 defeat at arch-rivals Marseille on Monday in which Marquinhos scored an own goal.

When contacted by AFP, PSG did not immediately respond.

Bradley Barcola was, however, present at Friday's training session ahead of PSG's league meeting with Auxerre this weekend, after having missed the Marseille defeat due to muscle fatigue in his thigh.

PSG then next face Barcelona at home in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to Lille in Ligue 1 action on October 5.

