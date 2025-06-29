PSG crushes Inter Miami 4-0 in Club World Cup Showdown -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a commanding performance in the Club World Cup last-16 clash, defeating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0 at the packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, News.Az reports.

João Neves opened the scoring early in the 6th minute and added a second in the 39th, putting PSG firmly in control. An unfortunate own goal by Inter Miami defender Tomás Avilés in the 44th minute deepened the crisis for the MLS side, and Achraf Hakimi capped off the first half with a precise finish in stoppage time (45+3').

Despite facing his former club, Lionel Messi had little impact in the match. PSG maintained nearly 66% possession and dominated both territory and tempo. While Inter Miami showed signs of life in the second half, including a couple of chances for Messi, they failed to penetrate PSG’s resilient defense.

The match drew a crowd of 65,574 fans, setting a tournament attendance record and creating a high-octane atmosphere, thanks to stars like Messi, Suárez, Busquets, and Alba lining up for Miami.

PSG now advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich matchup.

This result marks the end of Inter Miami’s historic Club World Cup run—an achievement made possible largely by Messi’s leadership—but the team leaves with its head held high, having become the first MLS club to reach the knockout rounds.

Match Summary:

Score: PSG 4 – 0 Inter Miami

Goals: João Neves (6’, 39’) Tomás Avilés (own goal, 44’) Achraf Hakimi (45+3’)

Attendance: 65,574

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

News.Az