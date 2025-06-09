PSG star Kvaratskhelia’s home robbed during Cannes vacation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian footballer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a star at PSG, became the latest victim of a burglary while vacationing in Cannes with his family.

According to @Geo__team post on X, thieves broke into the player's home, making off with a variety of valuable items such as jewelry, luxury watches, and designer bags, News.Az reports.

In a related incident, the home of fellow Georgian footballer and ASSE winger Zuriko Davitashvili was also targeted by burglars.

Both Kvaratskhelia and Davitashvili are prominent figures in Georgia, and the break-ins have raised concerns over the safety of high-profile athletes.

French authorities have launched an investigation but have not yet disclosed any further details about the suspects or the ongoing probe. The two players have refrained from commenting publicly on the incident, which is part of a disturbing trend of high-profile thefts targeting footballers during their absences.

