PSG stroll to French Cup triumph in perfect Champions League warm-up

PSG dominated with slick passing, constantly pressing forward with intent, and Reims' resolve was broken with two goals in quick succession from Bradley Barcola, which were both set up by Doue.

Doue's pass sent Barcola free in the 16th minute and he raced past his marker before whipping a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later Marquinhos played a defence-splitting pass into the area to the feet of Doue, whose across the goal was tapped in by the perfectly positioned Barcola.

"We got off to a good start and got the job done quickly. We set a lot of pace, both defensively and offensively, and it paid off," Barcola told France 2.

Even with their two-goal advantage, PSG did not take their foot off the gas, Yehvann Diouf's fine save denying Ousmane Dembele, who pulled a shot wide of the far post from a great position, but a third goal was always coming.

It duly arrived two minutes from the break, with Barcola turning provider by playing the perfect ball across the box which Achraf Hakimi finished off at the back post.