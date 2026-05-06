Casemiro confirms Manchester United exit this summer

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Casemiro has dismissed speculation that he could reverse his decision to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, confirming there is “no chance” he will remain at the club beyond the summer, News.Az reports, citing LiveScore.

The Brazilian midfielder is set to conclude a four-year spell at Old Trafford when his contract expires, bringing an end to a successful period following his 2022 move from Real Madrid.

Despite enjoying what many consider his strongest season in a United shirt, his improved form had sparked suggestions the club might seek to extend his stay. Manchester United also hold an option to trigger a clause that would prolong his contract by an additional 12 months.

However, speaking to ESPN Brasil, the 34-year-old made it clear his decision is final.

“I don’t think there’s a chance, there’s no chance [of staying another year],” Casemiro said.

“It’s leaving through the front door. It’s been four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful not only to the club but to the fans.

“I think if there’s one thing I’ll cherish most from these four years here, it’s having the fans with me. But no, I think it’s over. The cycle has ended here.”

A move to Major League Soccer appears a likely next step, with the veteran midfielder eager to embrace a new challenge.

“I’m moving on to a new chapter in my career,” he added. “I still have to decide where I’m going. But I think I have to leave on a high note, I have to leave on top.

“I will be a lifelong United supporter here in England and I can only thank all the fans for their affection.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League after a 3-2 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The team, currently led by Michael Carrick, is aiming to finish the campaign as strongly as possible, with remaining fixtures against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

News.Az