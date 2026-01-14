PSG tops UEFA prize money with $168M after Champions League win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain led UEFA’s prize money table last season, earning 144.4 million euros ($168 million) after winning the Champions League. UEFA distributed a total of 2.47 billion euros ($2.9 billion) among 36 clubs in the expanded format, up from 2.08 billion euros the previous season.

Runner-up Inter Milan collected 136.6 million euros ($159 million), while seven teams earned at least 100 million euros ($116.5 million) each. Aston Villa, returning after a 41-year gap, was the only quarterfinalist to receive less than 100 million euros, with 83.7 million euros ($97.5 million), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other notable payouts included Real Madrid at 102 million euros ($119 million) and Manchester City at 76 million euros ($88.5 million). The lowest Champions League payment went to Slovan Bratislava with under 22 million euros ($25.6 million).

UEFA also reported prize money for lower-tier competitions: Tottenham earned 41 million euros ($47.8 million) for winning the Europa League, while Chelsea received 21.8 million euros ($25.4 million) after winning the Conference League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin maintained a salary of 3.25 million Swiss francs ($4 million) with no bonus last season.

News.Az