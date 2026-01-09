Man City sign winger Semenyo from Bournemouth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on a contract running until 2031, the Premier League club announced Friday.

The deal marks City’s first signing of the January transfer window. While financial terms were not officially disclosed, British media reported that Manchester City met Semenyo’s £65 million ($87 million) release clause, beating interest from other Premier League clubs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Semenyo, one of the league’s in-form players, is expected to bolster City’s attacking options as they push for domestic and European success this season.

News.Az