PSG’s Kvaratskhelia ruled out of Barcelona clash with thigh injury

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt another injury setback as the club confirmed winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will miss Wednesday’s Champions League group stage match against Barcelona due to a suspected thigh problem.

Georgia international Kvaratskhelia, 24, had to leave the field during Saturday's Ligue 1 win against Auxerre, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

PSG are already without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, fellow attacker Desire Doue and centre-back Marquinhos due to injuries.

Luis Enrique has included midfielders Vitinha, who was third in the Ballon d'Or, and Joao Neves for the fixture against the team that the Spaniard played for and coached.

The start of PSG's new European campaign has been hampered by injuries. They finished last season in mid-July with defeat to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup.

Dembele and Doue have been out since early September.

News.Az