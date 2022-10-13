Publication of poems by Ahmad Javad in Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages presented at 8th Int’l Book Fair in Baku

Publication of poems by Ahmad Javad in Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages presented at 8th Int’l Book Fair in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation ceremony for the publication of poems by famous Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad, also known as the ‘poet of independence’, in the Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages took place on the sidelines of the 8th International Book Fair in Baku.

The poems by Ahmad Javad were published within the framework of a project implemented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, the Center’s press service told News.Az.

The presentation ceremony brought together scientists, literature lovers, as well as visitors to the 8th International Book Fair.

Delivering keynote remarks at the ceremony, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, said the translation of works on Azerbaijani culture and literature into the Uzbek language creates opportunities for readers, literature lovers, and researchers of Uzbekistan to read them in their native language.

Abbasov noted that over recent years, more than 100 publications have been translated into the Uzbek language within the framework of the project implemented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nizami Jafarov, an Honored Artist and academician, spoke about the works of Ahmad Javad, who has a special place in Azerbaijani literature.

News.Az