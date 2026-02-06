Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in his car

According to initial information, the attackers arrived on a two-wheeler and fired multiple shots at Oberoi outside the Gurdwara in the Model Town area, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

Five bullets struck him while he was seated in his car. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary details indicate that Oberoi was parking his vehicle outside the Gurdwara when the assailants approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The shooting triggered an immediate response from police authorities. A police team reached the location shortly after the incident was reported and launched an investigation into the killing.

Lucky Oberoi's wife had previously contested the municipal elections as an AAP candidate but was unsuccessful.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, sharply criticized the state government after the daylight murder of Oberoi in Jalandhar.

He alleged that Punjab's law and order situation has "collapsed" under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann's watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?"

He added, "Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?"

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that "law and order in complete collapse in Punjab."