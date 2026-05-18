Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures tumble ahead of packed earnings week

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US stock futures fell on Monday morning as investors shifted focus to a heavy earnings calendar and monitored ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) slipped about 0.8%, while contracts linked to the S&P 500 (ES=F) and Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) dropped 0.6%, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Oil prices rose as geopolitical concerns continued to push energy markets higher. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude gained 1.8% to trade above $107 per barrel, while Brent (BZ=F) added about 1.1% to move above $110.

The move in commodities came as equities remained near record levels after the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hit fresh highs last week. The Dow (^DJI) briefly crossed the 50,000 mark, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% in its steepest single-day drop since late March.

Investors are also watching developments in the Iran–US conflict. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “the clock is ticking” for an agreement, warning that otherwise “there won’t be anything left,” even as negotiations between the two sides continue.

Markets are preparing for a major week of corporate earnings, with Nvidia set to report on Wednesday alongside Target, while Walmart is scheduled to follow on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hotter-than-expected inflation data released last week has reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in the near term.

News.Az