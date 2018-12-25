Pure Production to supply $500,000 worth Halal cosmetics to Azerbaijan in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karachay-Cherkessia-based Pure Production, engaged in the production of cosmetics by Halal standards, has signed a contract for the supply of products to Azerbaijan in 2019, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Artur Ezaov, the head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Business Support Center, has stated that the contract value is $500,000.

"We’ll start delivery to Azerbaijan in 2019," Company’s CEO Denis Brem said.

Pure Production is the only manufacturer of Halal cosmetics in Karachay-Cherkessia. The Company presented for the first time its output, which now includes 43 items, on the market of Azerbaijan in November 2017. One of the features of cosmetics is that it is not tested on animals.

News.Az

