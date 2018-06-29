Yandex metrika counter

Putin approves draft Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea

Putin approves draft Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order approving the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

On June 21, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and ordered to submit it to the country’s president for signing.

The draft Convention is expected to be adopted at the upcoming summit of the Caspian States in Kazakhstan.

