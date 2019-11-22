Putin awarded First Vice President of Azerbaijan Order of Friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin handed the Order of Friendship to Mehriban Aliyeva, first vice president of Azerbaijan, for services to the development and strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, APA reports quoting RIA Novosti.

Putin presented her with a state award at a residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that this is a conscious decision. Not just because you arrived and you are one of the highest officials of Azerbaijan. No, it is related to your work, your activity, maintaining interstate relations at that high level, on which they are today, and we appreciate it very much," said the President of Russia.

News.Az

