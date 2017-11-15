Putin awards Ilgar Mamedov - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded state awards to scientists, culture, art, education, sports, cosmonauts and business leaders in the Kremlin.

Oxu.Az with the reference to the press service of the Kremlin, the head coach of the Russian national fencing team, the Azerbaijani Ilgar Mamedov was awarded the Order of Honor.

The President of Russia noted that Ilgar Mammadov had a birthday today and congratulated him heartily, which caused applause.

News.Az

News.Az