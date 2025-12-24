Putin calls Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on birthday, discuss ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on 24 December to congratulate him on his birthday and to wish him success in his presidential duties and good health.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

During the phone conversation, the two presidents touched upon issues discussed at their most recent meeting, exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, and discussed regional matters.

