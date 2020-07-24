Putin calls situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border very sensitive for Russia
- 24 Jul 2020 17:37
- 22 Aug 2025 00:39
- 150588
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/putin-calls-situation-on-armenia-azerbaijan-border-very-sensitive-for-russia Copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unfolding on the Armenia-Azerbaijan very sensitive for Russia, according TASS.
"For us it is very sensitive - the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," he said on Friday during a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council.