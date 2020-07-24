Yandex metrika counter

Putin calls situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border very sensitive for Russia

  • Politics
  • Share
Putin calls situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border very sensitive for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unfolding on the Armenia-Azerbaijan very sensitive for Russia, according TASS.

"For us it is very sensitive - the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," he said on Friday during a meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      