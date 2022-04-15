Putin chairs Russian Security Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The meeting focused on topical issues, Dmitry Peskov noted.

“An operational meeting has just been held with the permanent members of the Security Council. In addition to topical current issues, the concept of Russia's humanitarian policy was considered in a planned manner. The President said a few words on this matter,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

News.Az