Russian president discusses security and foreign policy issues with Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday met with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss issues of the country’s foreign policy and its security, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We will discuss several interlinked issues. I mean to major areas of work of the Security Council’s permanent members, namely issues of foreign policy and safeguarding Russia’s security," Putin said at the beginning of the virtual meeting.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and presidential envoy for environment protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.

