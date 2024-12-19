Putin downplays Assad's overthrow, calling it not defeat for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not view the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad as a defeat for Russia, pointing to internal changes within the groups that fought against Syrian government forces. Putin stated that Russia achieved its goal in Syria by preventing the establishment of a "terrorist enclave" in the region, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"You mentioned Syria. You want to portray everything happening in Syria as some sort of defeat for Russia. I assure you, it is not. And I'll tell you why: we went to Syria 10 years ago to prevent the creation of a terrorist enclave," Putin stated.According to Putin, Russia allegedly "did not fight" in Syria, and he claims, "Overall, we (Russia) have achieved our goals." "It's not for nothing that many European countries and the United States want to establish relations with them today. If they are terrorist organizations, why are you getting involved there? So, they changed," Putin argues.Putin also shared that he has not yet met with ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow. "I haven't met President Assad since his arrival in Moscow. But I plan to do so and will definitely talk with him," he said in response to a corresponding question.In early December, rebel forces in Syria successfully attacked the country's largest city, Aleppo, swiftly taking control of other regions afterward. By December 8, rebels in Damascus declared the capital "free" from Assad, who had fled to Russia. Russia is reportedly relocating air defense systems from Syria to Libya.

News.Az