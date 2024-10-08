Yandex metrika counter

Putin hails positive development of Russia-Azerbaijan relations

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing positively, said President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“I would like to emphasize that relations are developing positively; we noted this during the visit to Azerbaijan: over $4.3 billion in trade turnover, more than $4 billion in direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy, and many good, interesting projects in both the energy sector and infrastructure development," Putin noted.

“These are all promising; these are all real, viable projects—both bilateral and multilateral,” the Russian leader added.

