Putin, in military fatigues, orders swift defeat of Ukrainian forces in Kursk

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses commanders as he visits a control centre of the Russian armed forces in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Kursk region, Russia, March 12, 2025, in this still image taken from video. Russian Pool/

, News.az reports citing Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military fatigues, ordered top commanders to defeat Ukrainian forces in the western region of Kursk as soon as possible after the United States asked him to consider a 30-day ceasefire proposal

Ukrainian forces smashed across the Russian border on August 6 and grabbed a slice of land inside Russia in a bid to distract Moscow's forces from the front lines in eastern Ukraine and to gain a potential bargaining chip.

